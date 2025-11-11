Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF $DGT

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. SPDR Global Dow ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 186.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.80. The firm has a market cap of $462.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $167.42.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.