Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 280 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $311.75 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

