Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 27,900 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Veralto worth $28,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 91.8% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 713,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,540,000 after acquiring an additional 341,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE VLTO opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.