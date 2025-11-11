Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in Aon plc $AON

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $344.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.53.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.13.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

