Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.66.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $268.04 on Monday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,510 shares of company stock worth $1,345,155. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,304,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,581,530,000 after purchasing an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,935 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $574,364,000 after buying an additional 58,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $492,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $417,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.