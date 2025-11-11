Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Price

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

EMN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. 110,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

