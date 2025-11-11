EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 18th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $14.5640 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EuroDry Price Performance
NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.
