Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Equitable Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.17. Equitable has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $703,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 26.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,536,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,498,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

