enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 184.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on enGene from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in enGene in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
