Endava Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,028 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the average volume of 528 put options.

Endava Stock Down 25.2%

NYSE:DAVA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 2,082,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Endava has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endava by 733.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Endava by 112.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

