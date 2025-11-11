Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.42 and traded as low as GBX 77.91. Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 78, with a volume of 1,674,329 shares changing hands.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £521.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empiric Student Property had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empiric Student Property Plc will post 5.330033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

