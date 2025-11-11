Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.6% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $965.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $981.99. The stock has a market cap of $912.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

