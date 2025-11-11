Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.3333.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Driven Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,279,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,144,126.65. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

