Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,389 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.91% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $66,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,861,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 430,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions
In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $420,844.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,081.53. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.9%
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFIN
Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
