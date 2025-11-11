Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Sold by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.