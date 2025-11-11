DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Trading Down 0.3%

DXCM opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $217,811.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,128.98. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,602.88. This represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,331 shares of company stock worth $652,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DexCom by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 320,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 49,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.