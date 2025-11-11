DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) fell 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 139,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 77,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

DeepMarkit Trading Down 12.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

