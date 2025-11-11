Davis R M Inc. Sells 12,563 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

