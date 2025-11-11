Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after buying an additional 1,089,256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,840,000 after buying an additional 443,767 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 961,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 750,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 66,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.0%

TXRH stock opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.06. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

