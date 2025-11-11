Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

