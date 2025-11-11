Cvfg LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $557.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.51, a PEG ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $558.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

