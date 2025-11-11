Cvfg LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 42.4%

BATS ITA opened at $210.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $198.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

