Cvfg LLC Buys 8,390 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Cvfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cvfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

