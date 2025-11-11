Cvfg LLC Acquires 6,912 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Cvfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,816 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,649,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,251,000 after purchasing an additional 921,451 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,604,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,798,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

