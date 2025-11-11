CSM Advisors LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97,250.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.