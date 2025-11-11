CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 319,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.