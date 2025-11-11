Critical Review: Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) vs. FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX)

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) and Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FG Nexus and Allied World Assurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Nexus N/A -29.69% -14.29% Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of FG Nexus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of FG Nexus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Nexus $17.35 million 7.40 -$1.15 million ($8.66) -0.37 Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FG Nexus and Allied World Assurance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allied World Assurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FG Nexus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FG Nexus and Allied World Assurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Nexus 1 1 2 0 2.25 Allied World Assurance 0 0 0 0 0.00

FG Nexus presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.22%. Given FG Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FG Nexus is more favorable than Allied World Assurance.

Summary

FG Nexus beats Allied World Assurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Nexus

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Allied World Assurance

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

