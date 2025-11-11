Critical Analysis: Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) versus Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) and Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sands China and Intercontinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 3 0 1 2.50 Intercontinental Hotels Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Dividends

Sands China pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Intercontinental Hotels Group pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sands China has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercontinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.1% of Intercontinental Hotels Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Intercontinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Intercontinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sands China and Intercontinental Hotels Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $7.08 billion 3.10 $1.05 billion N/A N/A Intercontinental Hotels Group $5.12 billion 3.92 $628.00 million N/A N/A

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Intercontinental Hotels Group.

Summary

Sands China beats Intercontinental Hotels Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sands China

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards loyalty program. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.