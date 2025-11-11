Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Coty Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, CFO Laurent Mercier acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,775.36. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,127,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,938,961.12. This represents a 0.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 334,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 140.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.