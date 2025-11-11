Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Corpay worth $43,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corpay by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corpay by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.71.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $281.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.25.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

