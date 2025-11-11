Cormark Has Positive Outlook for Lundin Gold FY2025 Earnings

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$60.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$85.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$73.21.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$108.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$94.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.61. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$29.42 and a 12-month high of C$116.20.

In other news, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total transaction of C$1,189,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,671.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. Also, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,043,164.30. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

