CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CoreCivic Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $580.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,351.96. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 135,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,139.62. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,042,545 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 31,516.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 80.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 215.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

