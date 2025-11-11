Contrasting TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) & Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TIX and Airbnb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Airbnb 5 20 11 3 2.31

Airbnb has a consensus target price of $142.44, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Airbnb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than TIX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of TIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TIX and Airbnb”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Airbnb $11.10 billion 6.73 $2.65 billion $4.21 28.55

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than TIX.

Risk and Volatility

TIX has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbnb has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TIX and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIX N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 22.03% 32.14% 10.95%

Summary

Airbnb beats TIX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee; and tix4tonight.com, an online ticket sales site. In addition, it provides online booking services for shows, concerts, tours, attractions, and other entertainment and leisure activities. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California. On August 24, 2021, Tix Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on February 7, 2022.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

