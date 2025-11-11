Contrasting Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Advantage Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $31.99 million 0.22 -$3.70 million ($1.32) -0.43 Advantage Solutions $3.57 billion 0.12 -$326.96 million ($0.75) -1.69

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sow Good, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -154.31% -46.08% -26.61% Advantage Solutions -6.97% -34.40% -8.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sow Good and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 1 3 0 0 1.75 Advantage Solutions 1 0 1 0 2.00

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 652.08%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.17%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats Sow Good on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

