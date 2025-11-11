Contrasting Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) & ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ATC Venture Group and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 11 9 0 2.45

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus price target of $58.37, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.93 billion 0.50 $418.45 million $5.34 8.40

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Academy Sports and Outdoors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Risk & Volatility

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors 6.21% 18.47% 7.21%

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats ATC Venture Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, backpacks, and sports bags; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics and watches, as well as front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

