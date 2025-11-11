Comparing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Tofutti Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $10.62 million 0.00 $48.29 million $1.97 N/A Tofutti Brands $8.82 million 0.42 -$860,000.00 ($0.14) -5.14

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Tofutti Brands. Tofutti Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.1% of Tofutti Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Tofutti Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Tofutti Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 788.59% N/A -71.19% Tofutti Brands -8.74% -23.29% -18.27%

Risk & Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tofutti Brands has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLG Life Tech beats Tofutti Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Free Report)

GLG Life Tech Corporation researches for, develops, grows, refines, and produces natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit in Canada and internationally. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; REB M GOLD, a bioconverted Rebaudioside M and Rebaudioside D. sweetener; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tofutti Brands Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products. It sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.