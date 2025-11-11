Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.46. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.5810, with a volume of 74,200 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,174,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 457,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.