Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.46. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.5810, with a volume of 74,200 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.0%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.