Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and traded as low as $20.73. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.8550, with a volume of 25,245 shares traded.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
