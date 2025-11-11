Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and traded as low as $20.73. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.8550, with a volume of 25,245 shares traded.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 206.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

