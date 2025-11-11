Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSFGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and traded as low as $20.73. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.8550, with a volume of 25,245 shares traded.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 206.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

