Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $87.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.23.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. This trade represents a 70.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

