Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $135.81.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.