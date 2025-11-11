Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,580,000 after purchasing an additional 215,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average of $243.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

