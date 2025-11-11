Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

