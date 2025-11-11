Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 894 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $1,369,188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,509,000 after buying an additional 2,825,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after buying an additional 2,557,388 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $401,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,903,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average is $169.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

