Citigroup Upgrades Celestica (TSE:CLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLS. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$238.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.50.

Celestica Price Performance

About Celestica

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$482.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$375.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$264.71. The stock has a market cap of C$55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Celestica has a one year low of C$82.66 and a one year high of C$512.83.

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses.

