Citigroup Upgrades Celestica (TSE:CLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLS. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$238.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.50.
Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses.
