Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIEN. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ciena from $78.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $208.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.04. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,143,965.34. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,174 shares of company stock worth $7,231,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 11.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.