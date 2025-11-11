Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $47,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LNG opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

