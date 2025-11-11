Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.62% from the company’s previous close.

OCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Oculis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Oculis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

OCS opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 90.31% and a negative net margin of 13,958.12%.The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oculis will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oculis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oculis during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oculis by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Oculis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

