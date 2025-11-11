CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

