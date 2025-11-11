Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 15.5% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.80 and last traded at GBX 408.96. Approximately 6,016,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 2,038,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £769.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

