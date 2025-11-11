CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $106.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $106,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $495.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The firm has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

